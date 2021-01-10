Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    SNCO Induction Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan Base Honor Guard presents the colors during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The ceremony is held to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments and to welcome to them to the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6874859
    VIRIN: 211001-F-QC626-1167
    Resolution: 7202x4807
    Size: 29.59 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    SNCO Induction Ceremony

