Osan Base Honor Guard presents the colors during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The ceremony is held to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments and to welcome to them to the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6874859
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-QC626-1167
|Resolution:
|7202x4807
|Size:
|29.59 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT