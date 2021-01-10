NEX Bahrain Celebrates Re-Opened Eatery

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEX Bahrain celebrated the refresh of Great American Bagel in Shaikh Isa with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 1, 2021. The refresh project updated counters and equipment, a new menu board, new exterior signage, new coolers and new artwork on the interior walls. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

