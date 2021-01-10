Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Bahrain Celebrates Re-Opened Eatery

    BAHRAIN

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEX Bahrain celebrated the refresh of Great American Bagel in Shaikh Isa with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 1, 2021. The refresh project updated counters and equipment, a new menu board, new exterior signage, new coolers and new artwork on the interior walls. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6874213
    VIRIN: 211001-N-QY289-0003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 319.14 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Bahrain Celebrates Re-Opened Eatery [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Navy Exchange Service Command

