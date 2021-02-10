USS Billings Sailor Mans the Rails During Sea and Anchor Detail

211002-N-KY668-1206

Ponce, Puerto Rico- (Oct. 2, 2021) – Mineman 1st Class Ashlee Hutt mans the rails during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico, for fuel and provisions, Oct. 2, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

