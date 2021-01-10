Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 Helo Transports Equipment [Image 4 of 7]

    HSC 28 Helo Transports Equipment

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    211001-N-KY668-1145
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 1, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 5, transports equipment from the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 1, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

