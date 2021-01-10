211001-N-KY668-1145

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 1, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 5, transports equipment from the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 1, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 13:36 Photo ID: 6873984 VIRIN: 211001-N-KY668-1145 Resolution: 3184x1662 Size: 866.26 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 28 Helo Transports Equipment [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.