USS Billings and USS Sioux City Transit the Caribbean Sea

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 1, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Billings (LCS 15), left, and USS Sioux City (LCS 11), transit the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 1, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

