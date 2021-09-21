Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crews aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf prepare to board a fishing vessel in the North Pacific on Sep. 21, 2021. The Bertholf crew was patrolling in support of Operation North Pacific Guard, the Coast Guard's component of a multilateral fisheries law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity. - U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 13:25
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    North Pacific Guard
    Bertholf

