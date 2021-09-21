Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations

Crews aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf prepare to board a fishing vessel in the North Pacific on Sep. 21, 2021. The Bertholf crew was patrolling in support of Operation North Pacific Guard, the Coast Guard's component of a multilateral fisheries law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity. - U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 13:25
|Photo ID:
|6873975
|VIRIN:
|210921-G-G0271-623
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
