Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf boarding team members prepare to board a vessel in the North Pacific, Sept. 23, 2021. An integrated boarding team composed of inspectors from Canada, the Republic of Korea and the United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf are conducting high seas boardings and inspections in the North Pacific Ocean as part of Operation North Pacific Guard 2021. - U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6873974
    VIRIN: 210917-G-G0271-515
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations
    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations
    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Pacific Guard
    Bertholf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT