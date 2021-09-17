Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf boarding team members prepare to board a vessel in the North Pacific, Sept. 23, 2021. An integrated boarding team composed of inspectors from Canada, the Republic of Korea and the United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf are conducting high seas boardings and inspections in the North Pacific Ocean as part of Operation North Pacific Guard 2021. - U.S. Coast Guard photo.

