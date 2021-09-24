Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf operations

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf boarding team climbs aboard a foreign vessel in the North Pacific, Sept. 24, 2021. The Bertholf crew was patrolling in support of Operation North Pacific Guard, the Coast Guard's component of a multilateral fisheries law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity. - U.S. Coast Guard photo

