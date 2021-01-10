Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

Photos captured during a reenlistment ceremony for LS1(SW/AW) Kashya Mock, assigned to Afloat Training Group-Norfolk. The ceremony was held aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

