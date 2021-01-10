Photos captured during a reenlistment ceremony for LS1(SW/AW) Kashya Mock, assigned to Afloat Training Group-Norfolk. The ceremony was held aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6873848
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-TG517-617
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
