    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Photos captured during a reenlistment ceremony for LS1(SW/AW) Kashya Mock, assigned to Afloat Training Group-Norfolk. The ceremony was held aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

