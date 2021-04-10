211004-N-BF356-1007

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Hubert Pulaski, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), reassembles an engine air particle separator in the ship’s hangar bay, Oct. 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

