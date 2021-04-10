Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Hubert Pulaski, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), reassembles an engine air particle separator in the ship’s hangar bay, Oct. 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6873814
    VIRIN: 211004-N-BF356-1007
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
