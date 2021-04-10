211004-N-OJ308-1130

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Erik Sinor, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), takes a hydraulic fluid sample in the ship's hangar bay, Oct. 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

