    211004-N-OJ308-1092 [Image 2 of 3]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pack up their luggage in tri-walls in preparation for debarkation in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Oct. 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6873815
    VIRIN: 211004-N-OJ308-1092
    Resolution: 5179x3453
    Size: 988.45 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211004-N-OJ308-1092 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    USS IWO JIMA
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    FORGED BY THE SEA

