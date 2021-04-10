211004-N-OJ308-1092
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pack up their luggage in tri-walls in preparation for debarkation in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Oct. 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6873815
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-OJ308-1092
|Resolution:
|5179x3453
|Size:
|988.45 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211004-N-OJ308-1092 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT