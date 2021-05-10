U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Fire Chief William M. Maciorowski talks to Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize during a tour of the Sembach Kaserne, Germany, firehouse, Oct. 5, 2021. Maciorowski provided an update on the latest activities of the garrison fire team and discussed the condition of the Sembach facility. The tour lasted about 30 minutes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 Regional Director coins fire inspectors for work protecting Afghans, support team for Operation Allies Welcome