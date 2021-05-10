Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Director coins fire inspectors for work protecting Afghans, support team for Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4]

    GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Fire Chief William M. Maciorowski talks to Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize during a tour of the Sembach Kaserne, Germany, firehouse, Oct. 5, 2021. Maciorowski provided an update on the latest activities of the garrison fire team and discussed the condition of the Sembach facility. The tour lasted about 30 minutes.

    fire
    fire prevention
    Afghanistan
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    Operation Allies Welcome

