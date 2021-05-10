Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize addresses firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Sembach Fire Station Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Mize toured the facility with IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Major Christopher D. Truchon and awarded IMCOM-E coins to a pair of fire inspectors assigned to the garrison working Operation Allies Welcome safety and fire issues.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 07:51 Photo ID: 6873177 VIRIN: 211005-O-SK857-487 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 20.23 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Director coins fire inspectors for work protecting Afghans, support team for Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.