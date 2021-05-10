Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize addresses firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Sembach Fire Station Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Mize toured the facility with IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Major Christopher D. Truchon and awarded IMCOM-E coins to a pair of fire inspectors assigned to the garrison working Operation Allies Welcome safety and fire issues.
This work, Regional Director coins fire inspectors for work protecting Afghans, support team for Operation Allies Welcome, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
