    Regional Director coins fire inspectors for work protecting Afghans, support team for Operation Allies Welcome

    Photo By Jason Tudor | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Fire Chief William M. Maciorowski talks to...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Story by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize addresses firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Sembach Fire Station Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Mize toured the facility with IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Major Christopher D. Truchon and awarded IMCOM-E coins to a pair of fire inspectors assigned to the garrison working Operation Allies Welcome safety and fire issues.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 07:58
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Director coins fire inspectors for work protecting Afghans, support team for Operation Allies Welcome, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

