Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Energetics Manufacturing Department Hazardous Material Handler Darnell Hunter (left) and Hazardous Material Inspector Earl Simms (right) prepare a Joint Modular Intermodal Container (JMIC) for transport, May 18. The NSWC IHD Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) enterprise was notified there was an impact to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B attached to the Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1), May 17. Due to the impact, the aircraft was grounded at a deployed location and submitted an emergency order for several CADs. The unique route in transit from the home location of HMX-1 to the deployment location indicated a stopover at NSWC IHD would be more advantageous compared to standard ground shipment. Through coordination with NSWC IHD leadership, an MV-22B landed at the command’s helipad on the morning of May 18, where a pallet of replacement assets was waiting to be loaded onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)
05.18.2021
10.05.2021
6872699
210518-N-CM812-0013
2403x1602
2.95 MB
INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
2
1
