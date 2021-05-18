Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD [Image 4 of 5]

    Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    Marine Corps members from the Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) load a Joint Modular Intermodal Container (JMIC) onto a MV-22B after landing at the helipad at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), May 18. The NSWC IHD Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) enterprise was notified there was an impact to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B attached to the Presidential Helicopter Squadron, May 17. Due to the impact, the aircraft was grounded at a deployed location and submitted an emergency order for several CADs. The unique route in transit from the home location of HMX-1 to the deployment location indicated a stopover at NSWC IHD would be more advantageous compared to standard ground shipment. Through coordination with NSWC IHD leadership, an MV-22B landed at the command’s helipad on the morning of May 18, where a pallet of replacement assets was waiting to be loaded onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:12
    Photo ID: 6872702
    VIRIN: 210518-N-CM812-0495
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.67 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Osprey
    V-22
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
    CAD/PAD

