    Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 5]

    Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) enterprise was notified there was an impact to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B attached to the Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1), May 17. Due to the impact, the aircraft was grounded at a deployed location and submitted an emergency order for several CADs. The unique route in transit from the home location of HMX-1 to the deployment location indicated a stopover at NSWC IHD would be more advantageous compared to standard ground shipment. Through coordination with NSWC IHD leadership, an MV-22B landed at the command’s helipad on the morning of May 18, where a pallet of replacement assets was waiting to be loaded onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:12
    Photo ID: 6872700
    VIRIN: 210518-N-CM812-0061
    Resolution: 4632x3088
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    V-22
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
    CAD/PAD

