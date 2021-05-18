Emergency order of several CADs for Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1) filled by NSWC IHD

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) enterprise was notified there was an impact to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B attached to the Presidential Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1), May 17. Due to the impact, the aircraft was grounded at a deployed location and submitted an emergency order for several CADs. The unique route in transit from the home location of HMX-1 to the deployment location indicated a stopover at NSWC IHD would be more advantageous compared to standard ground shipment. Through coordination with NSWC IHD leadership, an MV-22B landed at the command’s helipad on the morning of May 18, where a pallet of replacement assets was waiting to be loaded onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

