U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 train at the Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll Hospital in Marshall Islands

210925-N-CE120-1004 Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands (Sept. 25, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Marshall Islands participate in medical training at the Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll Hospital. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brandon Blevins)

