    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

    KWAJALEIN, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Blevins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210925-N-CE120-1005 Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands (Sept. 25, 2021) Chief Builder Wesley Harris and Builder 3rd Class Leonardo Flores, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, rake crab out of the playground during a volunteer cleanup day at Marshall Islands. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brandon Blevins)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:01
    Photo ID: 6872694
    VIRIN: 210925-N-CE120-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: KWAJALEIN, MH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

