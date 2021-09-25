US Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

210925-N-CE120-1001 Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands (Sept. 25, 2021) Builder 3rd Tristen Heib, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, rolls the tension bar to a new volleyball net while cleaning up the beach in Marshall Islands. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brandon Blevins)
