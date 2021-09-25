Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 6 of 6]

    US Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

    KWAJALEIN, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Blevins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210925-N-CE120-1001 Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands (Sept. 25, 2021) Builder 3rd Tristen Heib, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, rolls the tension bar to a new volleyball net while cleaning up the beach in Marshall Islands. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brandon Blevins)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:01
    This work, US Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

