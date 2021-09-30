Maintainers cool off with Oki Scoops

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit eat ice cream at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The Oki Scoops ice cream truck was sent to various units among the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to recognize Airmen for their hard work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP