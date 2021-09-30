Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers cool off with Oki Scoops [Image 5 of 8]

    Maintainers cool off with Oki Scoops

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ara Mardoyan, 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit HH-60G Pave Hawk craftsman, holds an ice cream cone at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 33rd HMU ensure the aircraft are always ready to support the 33rd Rescue Squadron mission to provide a reliable combat search and rescue platform within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 21:56
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PACAF
    Morale
    Kadena AB
    909th AMU
    33rd AMU

