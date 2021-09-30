Maintainers cool off with Oki Scoops

Airman 1st Class D’Sean Davis, 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit HH-60G Pave Hawk journeyman, gets shaved ice from the Oki Scoops ice cream truck at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 33rd HMU ensure the aircraft are always ready to support the 33rd Rescue Squadron’s mission of providing a reliable combat search and rescue platform within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

