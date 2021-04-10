211004-N-MH811-1083
PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 04, 2021) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Darel McGee, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), reunites with his wife and meets his daughter for the first time after the ship returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Halsey's return follows a five-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6872432
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-MH811-1083
|Resolution:
|4095x2961
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Halsey Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Halsey Returns To Homeport
LEAVE A COMMENT