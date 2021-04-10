USS Halsey Returns to Homeport

211004-N-MH811-1083

PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 04, 2021) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Darel McGee, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), reunites with his wife and meets his daughter for the first time after the ship returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Halsey's return follows a five-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

