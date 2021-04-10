USS Halsey Returns to Homeport

The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) returned to its homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 4, after successfully completing a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.



Halsey departed Pearl Harbor, May 14, and joined the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group to conduct multiple strait transits and presence operations in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea.



“I’m extremely proud to serve alongside a crew that conducts themselves with the utmost pride, professionalism, and excellence in everything we do,” said Cmdr. Kelechi Ndukwe, the commanding officer aboard Halsey. “Halsey’s crew is made up of some of the most resilient Sailors in the Navy. This deployment would not have been as successful as it was without our Pacific Warrior mentality and dedication to service, as well as support from our loved ones back home.”



On July 27, Halsey responded to a distress call and provided assistance to an Indian merchant vessel containing 15 Indian nationals in international waters in the Arabian Gulf. The ship provided assistance to the mariners who drifted for 48 hours prior to the destroyer’s response. After receiving aid from Halsey, the vessel was able to proceed under their own power.



“I’m thrilled to be back,” said Lt. j.g. Tyler Philp, Halsey’s electronic warfare officer. “I’m very grateful for this deployment; time at sea offers experiences you can’t get anywhere else, however there’s no place quite like home.”



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



For more information on U.S. 3rd Fleet, please visit, https://www.c3f.navy.mil/



For more information on USS Halsey, please visit, https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg97/

