    USS Halsey Returns to Homeport [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Halsey Returns to Homeport

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Molly Crawford 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    211004-N-MH811-1014
    PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 4, 2021) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a 5 month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:19
    Photo ID: 6872430
    VIRIN: 211004-N-MH811-1014
    Resolution: 5371x3815
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Halsey Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Halsey Returns To Homeport

    Pearl Harbor
    homecoming
    Hawaii
    USS Halsey
    DDG 97

