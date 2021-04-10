211004-N-MH811-1014
PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 4, 2021) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a 5 month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)
USS Halsey Returns To Homeport
