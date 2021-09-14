Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers

Members of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) combat dive team conducts fast rope insertion training with 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment in Astoria, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2021. Fast-rope insertion was one of many infiltration methods the combat divers trained on. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders)
