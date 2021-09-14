Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers [Image 4 of 5]

    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Members of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) combat dive team conducts fast rope insertion training with 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment in Astoria, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2021. Fast-rope insertion was one of many infiltration methods the combat divers trained on. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6872428
    VIRIN: 210914-A-WE209-1179
    Resolution: 3840x5197
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashley Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SpecialForces #CombatDivers #GoArmySOF #GreenBerets

