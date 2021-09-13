Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers

A combat diver with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) walks into the Pacific Ocean in preparation for dive training. The dive training was conducted as part of a semi-annual dive requalification for a 10th SFG(A) dive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders)
Date Taken:
09.13.2021
