Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers [Image 1 of 5]

    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A combat diver with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) walks into the Pacific Ocean in preparation for dive training. The dive training was conducted as part of a semi-annual dive requalification for a 10th SFG(A) dive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6872425
    VIRIN: 210913-A-WE209-1072
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashley Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers
    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers
    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers
    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers
    Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SpecialForces #CombatDivers #GoArmySOF #GreenBerets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT