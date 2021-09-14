Original Maritime Masterminds: 10th Group Combat Divers

A combat diver with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) is hoisted from the Columbia River by members of 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment in Astoria, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2021. Water hoists were conducted as part of a dive requalification training for a 10th SFG(A) dive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Sanders)

