    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falconry [Image 3 of 3]

    Falconry

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District Corps of Engineer knowledge management specialist and general falconer, Greg Thompson met with a Tulsa BSA all-girl troop 918 this week to share the art of falconry. The group of scouts was treated to a presentation by Thompson and his red-tailed hawk and was also joined by Tulsa District commander, Col. Scott Preston who is a scout leader for the troop.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:04
    Photo ID: 6872316
    VIRIN: 210927-A-MW145-0002
    Resolution: 828x621
    Size: 449.12 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falconry [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

