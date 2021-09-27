Tulsa District Corps of Engineer knowledge management specialist and general falconer, Greg Thompson met with a Tulsa BSA all-girl troop 918 this week to share the art of falconry. The group of scouts was treated to a presentation by Thompson and his red-tailed hawk and was also joined by Tulsa District commander, Col. Scott Preston who is a scout leader for the troop.

