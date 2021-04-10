Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District Corps of Engineer knowledge management specialist and general falconer,...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District Corps of Engineer knowledge management specialist and general falconer, Greg Thompson met with a Tulsa BSA all-girl troop 918 this week to share the art of falconry. The group of scouts was treated to a presentation by Thompson and his red-tailed hawk and was also joined by Tulsa District commander, Col. Scott Preston who is a scout leader for the troop. see less | View Image Page

Greg Thompson, Tulsa District Knowledge Management Specialist and General falconer, met with local Scouts BSA Troop 918 out of Central Church of the Nazarene, Tulsa, OK on September 27, 2021 for a Falconry presentation. Thompson and his Red-Tailed Hawk Shuri put on a presentation for the Scouts to educate them on the purpose and process of becoming a falconer.



Falconry is one of the oldest hunting sports with depictions dating as far back as 13th century BCE but became widely popular in the late 1700s. Today the sport serves as a conservation tool for the birds. One out of four juvenile hawks do not survive beyond their first year due to injury and predation. By capturing the birds and training with them in the sport, it helps increase the raptor population.



“In order to become a licensed falconer, you have to apply through the state Wildlife Department and pass a 100-question test,” said Thompson. “Once this is accomplished you become an Apprentice falconer.”



During a span of two to three years, the apprentice goes out with their sponsor during the October through March hunting season to work with their bird. A sponsor must be a General falconer that is willing to take on an apprentice and supervise them and their bird for two years. An apprentice is only allowed to possess one bird. After completing the apprenticeship, the falconer can apply to be a General falconer and then, after five years, a Master falconer. A General and Master Falconer no longer need a sponsor and can possess two and up to four birds respectively.



Thompson has been in the sport for 20 years and is a General falconer. At this level he is allowed to own up to two birds. Thompson noted that these birds are hunters and not pets. After one or two hunting seasons with these birds, they are released back in to the wild and a new bird is captured to work with.



“Which bird you choose is a personal preference,” says Thompson. “Red-Tailed Hawks and Kestrels are the most common, but more falconers are now choosing Harris Hawks. On rare occasions, Master falconers can have a Golden Eagle.”



When falconers are out hunting and training with the raptors the birds are tethered to a lead that is attached to the falconer’s glove so that the bird can be recalled. According to the North American Falconers Association, the birds are recalled with different whistles or sounds that they have learned in the course of their training. During these outings the birds are expected to follow commands from their falconer and assist in hunting.



Troop Leader Col. Scott Preston, Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander, was able to interact with the raptor and demonstrate a hunting exercise. Equipped with all the safety gear, he held the food out in his gloved hand and called the hawk from 20 yards away with a whistle.



- “It was really cool to see someone else besides the falconer work with the hawk and getting to see the hawk in action, “said 14-year-old Eagle Scout Taryn Yahn.



The scouts and scout leaders remained engaged throughout the entire presentation and were excited about the information they were given throughout the evening and gave some great feedback. “Seeing the Falconry in person was really cool, I have seen YouTube videos of it before but not in person. Learning about the different licenses and levels was very interesting,” said Bailey Preston.



“I liked seeing the size of the bird! Compared to my parakeets it’s gigantic,” said Sofia Angulo.”



“I really enjoyed Greg’s presentation about falconry. It was fascinating to learn and appreciate the time and training required for someone to get into the sport of falconry said Preston. “Greg’s demonstration not only kept the scouts engaged, but also the parents and adult leaders.”