Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones signs a wall at the 323rd Training Squadron during a tour of the 323rd Training Squadron's Airman Training Complex Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Jones visited San Antonio to meet with Air Education and Training Command leaders and see firsthand missions across the joint base.
|10.03.2021
|10.04.2021 14:53
|6872011
|211002-F-YQ806-038
|3000x1986
|1.1 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|0
|0
