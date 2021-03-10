Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT [Image 7 of 13]

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones is briefed by Master Sgt. Darryl Williams, 737th Training Support Squadron, during a tour of the Pfingston Reception Center Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Jones visited San Antonio to meet with Air Education and Training Command leaders and see firsthand missions across the joint base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 14:53
    Photo ID: 6872008
    VIRIN: 211002-F-YQ806-027
    Resolution: 3000x1986
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT [Image 13 of 13], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    37th TRW
    323rd TRS
    737th TRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT