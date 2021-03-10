Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones takes a group photo during a tour of the 323rd Training Squadron's Airman Training Complex Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Jones visited San Antonio to meet with Air Education and Training Command leaders and see firsthand missions across the joint base.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 14:53 Photo ID: 6872014 VIRIN: 211002-F-YQ806-049 Resolution: 3000x1986 Size: 1.8 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones visits BMT [Image 13 of 13], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.