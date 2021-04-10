Hotel Company completes rappelling

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete rappelling aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Oct. 4, 2021. Rappelling is part of recruit training and is designed to teach recruits how to belay obstacles. During the training. each recruit learns how to tie their own harness and rappels odd the tower utilizing the harness they tied. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6871784 VIRIN: 211004-M-DE426-0012 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.12 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US