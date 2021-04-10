Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete rappelling aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Oct. 4, 2021. Rappelling is part of recruit training and is designed to teach recruits how to belay obstacles. During the training. each recruit learns how to tie their own harness and rappels odd the tower utilizing the harness they tied. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6871776 VIRIN: 211004-M-DE426-0006 Resolution: 4564x3388 Size: 3.45 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company completes rappelling [Image 14 of 14], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.