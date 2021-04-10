Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company completes rappelling [Image 7 of 14]

    Hotel Company completes rappelling

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete rappelling aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Oct. 4, 2021. Rappelling is part of recruit training and is designed to teach recruits how to belay obstacles. During the training. each recruit learns how to tie their own harness and rappels odd the tower utilizing the harness they tied. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 13:04
    This work, Hotel Company completes rappelling [Image 14 of 14], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

