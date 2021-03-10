Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE employee recognized for Hurricane Ida mission [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE employee recognized for Hurricane Ida mission

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Civil Engineer Lincoln Gayagas was recognized by USACE Hurricane Ida Response Team Commander Col. Zachary Miller for excellent service and volunteering as a national government liaison during Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts. Liaison’s facilitate success of the USACE mission as tasked by FEMA to support disaster survivors. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida.

