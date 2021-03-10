USACE employee recognized for Hurricane Ida mission

Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Civil Engineer Lincoln Gayagas was recognized by USACE Hurricane Ida Response Team Commander Col. Zachary Miller for excellent service and volunteering as a national government liaison during Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts. Liaison’s facilitate success of the USACE mission as tasked by FEMA to support disaster survivors. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida.

