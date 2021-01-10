Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE conducts site housing assessments [Image 1 of 3]

    USACE conducts site housing assessments

    GALLIANO, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    USACE Temporary Housing Action Officer Andrew Huffman from the St. Paul District, assesses damage at a commercial park in Galliano, Louisiana located in Lafourche Parish. The St. Paul District deployed 16 team members to Louisiana to support the State of Louisiana and FEMA in identifying housing solutions for the survivors of Hurricane Ida.

    #Ida #USACE #Hurricane

