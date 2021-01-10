USACE Temporary Housing Action Officer Andrew Huffman from the St. Paul District, assesses damage at a commercial park in Galliano, Louisiana located in Lafourche Parish. The St. Paul District deployed 16 team members to Louisiana to support the State of Louisiana and FEMA in identifying housing solutions for the survivors of Hurricane Ida.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 11:22 Photo ID: 6871541 VIRIN: 211001-A-EN999-0001 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 72.48 KB Location: GALLIANO, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE conducts site housing assessments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.