USACE conducts site housing assessments

USACE Temporary Housing Action Officer Andrew Huffman from the St. Paul District, assesses damage at a commercial park in Galliano, Louisiana located in Lafourche Parish. The St. Paul District deployed 16 team members to Louisiana to support the State of Louisiana and FEMA in identifying housing solutions for the survivors of Hurricane Ida.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:22
|Photo ID:
|6871541
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-EN999-0001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|72.48 KB
|Location:
|GALLIANO, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
