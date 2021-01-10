USACE team conducts housing assessments

The St. Paul District Temporary Housing team receives their daily safety brief and mission assignments from Dan Reburn a Technical Monitor Field Lead. The St. Paul District deployed a 16 person Temporary Housing Team to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The team works hand & hand with FEMA , the State of Louisiana and Parish Officials to identify and asses potential locations for survivor temporary housing.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:22
|Photo ID:
|6871542
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-EN999-0002
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|97.56 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
