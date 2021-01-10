Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE team conducts housing assessments [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE team conducts housing assessments

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    The St. Paul District Temporary Housing team receives their daily safety brief and mission assignments from Dan Reburn a Technical Monitor Field Lead. The St. Paul District deployed a 16 person Temporary Housing Team to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The team works hand & hand with FEMA , the State of Louisiana and Parish Officials to identify and asses potential locations for survivor temporary housing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE team conducts housing assessments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

