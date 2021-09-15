Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses [Image 8 of 10]

    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Montoya furls a fire hose he just checked, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2021. U.S. Airmen assigned to the fire department, 424th Air Base Squadron performed their yearly fire hose checks. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:55
    Photo ID: 6871527
    VIRIN: 210915-A-BD610-1035
    Resolution: 4717x7075
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses
    Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    424th ABS
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT