U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trenton Mueller, left, and Staff Sgt. Sean Montoya discuss their verification of fire hoses, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2021. U.S. Airmen assigned to the fire department, 424th Air Base Squadron performed their yearly fire hose checks. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6871523
|VIRIN:
|210915-A-BD610-1011
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT