U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Montoya removes a fire hose from a water pump during a verification procedure, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2021. U.S. Airmen assigned to the fire department, 424th Air Base Squadron performed their yearly fire hose checks. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:55 Photo ID: 6871526 VIRIN: 210915-A-BD610-1019 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.92 MB Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighters check a kilometer of firehoses [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.