U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Lang, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021. Lang primarily works on launching C-5 and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, working on their engines and refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6871172 VIRIN: 210813-F-PJ020-1240 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 994.71 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 521st AMOW Hero Shots [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.