521st AMOW Hero Shots

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Williams, 721st Mobility Support Squadron air mobility control center controller, poses for a photo in front of a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021. Williams provides critical information regarding all incoming and outgoing aircraft to several different agencies, and notifies aircrew of incoming missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

