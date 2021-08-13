Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Williams, 721st Mobility Support Squadron air mobility control center controller, poses for a photo in front of a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021. Williams provides critical information regarding all incoming and outgoing aircraft to several different agencies, and notifies aircrew of incoming missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:46
    Photo ID: 6871171
    VIRIN: 210813-F-PJ020-1196
    Resolution: 4198x2793
    Size: 494.88 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW Hero Shots [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    USAFE
    USAF
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    521 AMOW
    hero shot
    721 MSS

