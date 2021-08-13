521st AMOW Hero Shots

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Marques, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services supervisor, stands in front of a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021. Marques supervises at the largest enroute terminal in the Air Force while airlifting mission critical parts, cargo and personnel to five combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

